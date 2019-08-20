Cahoun and Ridgeland will square off in a rematch of a game from last Year’s Corky Kelly Classic. Cahoun will be breaking in a new head coach, Clay Stephenson, who looks to continue the winning ways started by his predecessor, Hal Lamb.
New coaches are nothing new for Ridgeland, who will break in their third coach in the last three years. Kip Klein takes over for Courtney Braswell this Season. He’ll have players of the year on each side of the ball in RB Jordan Blackwell and LB Terrance Roberts.
It’s the first game of the season for Georgia high school football and can be seen on PeachtreeTV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.