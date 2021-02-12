GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)-- A nerve-racking text conversation shows just how important text 911 capabilities can be in an emergency.
"I think someone is in the apartment but I'm not sure," a woman texted to Gwinnett County 911. "I'm in the bedroom with the door locked... I'm scared that's all."
The 911 operator asked questions as if they were on the phone together, and sent an officer to the apartment. "The dispatchers asking the person in this particular call if they're still hearing any noise inside the apartment," says Cpl. Collin Flynn with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
He says while this case was a false alarm, and fortunately no one was in danger, it's the perfect example of when people should consider using the text to 911 feature.
“People might not feel it’s safe for them to contact the police, either because someone is in the same room with them, or they fear someone might hear them calling 911," explains Flynn.
It's also a helpful tool for people who are speech or hearing impaired.
Since launching text to 911 this past summer, Gwinnett County has received more than 900 text messages, less than 1% of requests that come in. Flynn considers the program a success so far, but urges people to only text for emergencies, and not to send emojis.
For more information on which communities offer text 911, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.