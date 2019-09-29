Sunday kicked off the 29th annual AIDS Walk Atlanta 5K and music festival.
Thousand of walkers, runners and volunteers filled the lawn of Piedmont Park to raise funds and awareness for the AIDS/HIV epidemic.
According to aidsvu.org, in 2017, Georgia was ranked second in the nation for total number of adults and adolescents diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
There are more than 37,000 people living with HIV in Atlanta alone.
60% of the new infections come from Fulton, Dekalb and Clayton counties, 68% among African Americans.
The opening ceremony starts at 11:00, then runners begin at 11:30, and walkers will finish the day at 11:45.
Following the walk/run, there will be a music festival with live entertainment from 2 to 4.
One of the performers will be Atlanta native and Grammy award winning singer Monica along with Grace Gibson, Raheem Devaughn, Eric Bellinger, Amara la Negra and DJ Carisma, plus more.
The goal is to raise $750,000 towards HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention.
