ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The 49th Annual Pride Festival is right around the corner. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13. Here’s what you need to know about the two marches and the Festival Parade scheduled for the Festival weekend.
The Annual Trans March
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Step off time: 1:45 p.m. (Assembly begins at 1:15 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate)
This march celebrates and promotes visibility of the Trans community. The march takes place on the festival grounds and all Trans people and Trans Allies are encouraged to bring positive banners and signs supportive of Trans issues.
The Annual Bi & Pan March
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Step off time: 3:30 p.m. (Assembly begins at 3 p.m. at the 14th Street entrance into Piedmont Park)
Happening for the first time, the Atlanta Pride 2019 Bi + Pan March celebrates the Bisexual and Pansexual communities! Bi, pan folks of all gender identities, expressions, and their allies are welcomed to march!
The Annual Dyke March
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Step off time: 5 p.m. (Assembly begins 4:30 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate)
This march is dedicated to the empowerment of the women of Atlanta and beyond. The Dyke March, with its focus on women, unites to create an atmosphere of inclusion and community. The march is open to all women loving women (trans-inclusive) of any race, culture, orientation, ability, health, socioeconomic level, family structure, faith or age!
Atlanta Pride Parade
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Step off time: 12 p.m. SHARP (Assembly begins at 9:30 a.m. on the streets near the Civic Center MARTA Station)
Route: The Parade will step off from the Civic Center MARTA Station. The parade merges off Ralph McGill onto Peachtree Street and Travels north. It then turns east on to 10th Street and follows 10th Street to the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where the Parade officially ends.
Click here for a list of more Pride Festival events.
