The Numbers Behind the Matchup — Creekside vs. Woodward Academy

Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup –  Class 5A No. 3 Woodward Academy (9-0) and No. 2 Creekside (8-1) Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.

Woodward Academy (9-0)

Quarterback: Jalen Woods – 63-of-92, 893 yards, 11 touchdowns; Griffin Marshall – 15-of-37, 160, 2 TDs

Receiving: CJ Burton – 18 receptions, 219, 2 TDs; Christian Harrison – 15 receptions, 304, 3 TDs; Damari Alston – 15 receptions, 177, 2 TDs; Maxwell Crowe – 11 receptions, 121, 2 TDS; Josiah Abdullah – 9 receptions, 105, 2 TDs; Deon King – 2 receptions, 16, 1 TD; Michael Butler – 1 reception, 8, 1 TD

Rushing: Alston – 145 carries, 1,312, 21 TDs; Wes Craig – 29 carries, 118, 1 TD; Woods, Lucas Farrington, 1 TD each

Defense: Spencer Snipe – 40 solo, 19 assists, 6.6 tackles per game, 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks; D. King – 33 solo, 25 assists, 6.4 TPG, 8 TFL; River Hanson – 32 solo, 13 assists, 5 TPG, 2 TFL, 2 interceptions; AJ Hoffler – 25 solo, 14 assists, 4.9 TPG, 4 TFL, 8 sacks; Jaylin Tate – 18 solo, 5 assists, 2.9 TPG, 7 TFL, 6 sacks; C. Burton – 19 solo, 12 assists, 3.4 assists, 4 TFL; Timi Oyewo – 4 sacks; Jack Brumbaugh – 3 sacks; C. Harrison – 3 interceptions

Special Teams: Lee Johnson – 51 kickoffs, 3,248 yards, 68 long, 25 punts, 927 yards, 51 long, 7 inside 20, 35-of-36 point after tries, 6-of-6 field goals; Hudson Hanges – 4 kickoffs, 196, 53 long, 4-of-4 point after tries; J. Abdullah – 8 kickoff returns, 175 yards, 32 long; M. Crowe – 10 punt returns, 68 yards, 28 long

Team Totals: 157 rushing yards per game; 116 passing yards per game

Creekside (8-1)

Quarterback: Nyqua Lett – 93-of-149, 1,365, 15 TDs

Receiving: Cameron Burch – 32 receptions, 313, 1 TD; Isiah Davis – 20 receptions, 264, 2 TDs; Derrick White – 18 receptions, 424, 6 TDS; Trey Edwards, Lorenzo York, Josiah Cottrell – 1 TD each

Rushing: Kamauri Davis – 88 carries, 535, 9 TDs; Cameron Burch – 84 carries, 454, 10 TDs; N. Lett – 58 carries, 447, 6 TDs; Khary Morrow – 36 carries, 296, 3 TDs; Judah Harper, Shane Kelley – 1 TD each

Defense: Vincent Hill – 44 solo, 68 assists, 12.4 TPG, 10 TFL; Roderick McCrary – 40 solo, 37 assists, 8.6 TPG, 3 TFL, 2 INT; Javeon Miller – 30 solo, 34 assists, 7.1 TPG, 20 TFL, 20 sacks; KaQuan Kimber – 30 solo, 57 assists, 9.7 TPG, 5 TFL; Daiquan White – 26 solo, 29 assists, 6.1 TPG, 3 TFL, 1 fumble returned for touchdown, 1 INT returned for touchdown; Carlton Williames – 11 solo, 34 assists, 5.3 TPG, 14 TFL, 9 sacks; Malik Tullis – 8 sacks; Kacey Bolton – 7 sacks; Vincent Hill – 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries; Bruce Cowert Jr – 3 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception returned for touchdown, 1 fumble returned for touchdown; Ricky McCrary – 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries

Special Teams: Trey Edwards – 9 kickoff returns, 214, 82 long; Dainsus Miller – 2 kickoff returns, 30 yards, 1 punt return, 10 yards; Clifford Ayiih – 26-of-33 point after tries, 2 kickoffs, N. Lett – 5 punts

Team Totals: 215 rushing yards per game, 153 passing yards per game

