Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup between Class 7A East Coweta (7-3) as it travels to Grayson (7-3) for the first round of the GHSA playoffs. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
East Coweta (7-3)
Quarterback: Daniel Shoch – 142-of-230, 1,731 yards, 13 touchdowns
Receiving: Amariyon Moss – 44 receptions, 389, 3 TDs; Fate Simmons – 36 receptions, 579, 4 TDs; Brady Tillman — 17 receptions, 251; Colt Cortez – 12 receptions, 217, 3 TDs; Dionte Jones – 11 receptions, 103, 2 TDs
Rushing: DJ Reid – 120 carries, 431, 6 TDs; Trey Bowles – 77 carries, 375, 5 TDs; Shoch – 58 carries, 67, 6 TDs; Noah Watson – 13 carries, 75, 1 TD
Defense: Christian Richardson – 52 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, 6.7 TPG, 8 TFL, 4.5 sacks; Deliyon Freeman – 39 solo, 7 assists, 4.6 TPG, 1 TFL, 3 INT; Makai Sullivan – 36 solo, 5 assists, 4.6 TPG, 1 TFL, 3 INT; Kaleb Harris – 33 solo, 4 assists, 3.7 TPG, 3 INT; Brandon Johnson – 33 solo, 20 assists, 5.3 TPF, 4 TFL, 1 INT; Cosby Ellis – 30 solo, 15 assists, 4.5 TPG, 2.0 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT; Michael Burse – 28 solo, 11 assists, 4.2 TPG, 8 TFL, 1 INT; Keelan Kornegay – 4 sacks; Malakai Dudek – 3 sacks
Special Teams: Lucca Labattagalia – 38 punts, 1,441, 71 long, 13 inside 20, 29-of-30 PATs, 14-of-20 FG; Grace McGill – 3-of-3 PATs; K. Harris – 10 kickoff returns, 235, 10 punt returns, 136; A. Moss – 4 kickoff returns, 120; D. Freeman – 2 kickoff returns, 50, 3 punt returns, 57
Team Totals: 175 passing yards per game; 109 rushing yards per game
Grayson (7-3)
Quarterback: JoJo Stone – 47-of-84, 445, 2 TDs; Rayne Frye – 32-of-62, 221, 1 TD
Receiving: John Cineas – 18 receptions, 190, 2 TDs; Mason Humphrey – 12 receptions, 104, 1 TD; Tyler Rowe – 8 receptions, 100, 12.5 avg; Mumu Bin-wahad – 8 receptions, 181, 1 TD; Caden High – 7 receptions, 170
Rushing: Joe Taylor – 141 carries, 721, 6 TDs; Stone – 98 carries, 586, 6 TDs; Dylan Elder – 79, 577, 6 TDs; Derrell Farrar – 5 carries, 11, 3 TDs
Defense: Jalen Smith – 68 solo, 49 assists, 11.7 TPG, 3 TFL, 4 sacks; Farrar – 45 solo, 45 assists, 12.9 TPG, 12 TFL, 2 sacks; Myles Woods – 33 solo, 31 assists, 5.1 TPG, 1 TFL, 2 INT; Michael Daughtery – 32 solo, 31 assists, 7 TPG, 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks; Bin-wahad – 25 solo, 5 assists, 5 TFL, 3 INT; CJ Clements – 24 solo, 8 assists, 1 TFL; Easton Burgess – 21 solo, 18 assists, 4.9 TPG, 7 TFL;
Special Teams: Jimmy Gonzalez – 40 kickoffs, 1,841, 46 long, 3 touchbacks, 24-of-25 PATs, 3-of-8 FG; Jaylon Milan – 43 punts, 1,563 yards, 77 long, 9 inside 20; Joseph Taylor Jr. – 4 punts, 104, 26 avg; Bin-wahad – 8 kickoff returns, 181, 84 long; Caden High – 7 kickoff returns, 170, 45 long, 2 punt returns, 20, 10 avg; D. Elder – 3 kickoff returns, 25
Team Totals: 197 rushing yards per game; 66 passing yards per game.
