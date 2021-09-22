Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – Class 6A No. 2 Lee County (5-0) at Class 5A No. 1 Warner Robins (4-0).
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Warner Robins Demons (4-0)
Quarterback: Christion Lane – 46-of-76, 762 yards, 10 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; Jeff Davis – 5-of-6, 123, 1 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Deuce Petty – 12 receptions, 305, 4 TDs; Daveon Walker – 17 receptions, 303, 3 TDs; Antwon Jackson – 3 receptions, 61, 1 TD; Sturn – 4 receptions, 57, 1 TD; Malcom Brown – 5 receptions, 51, 1 TD; Cam Flowers – 6 receptions, 85, 1 TD
Rushing: Brown – 90 carries, 549, 9 TDs, 59 long; JaFrederick Perry – 20 carries, 230, 3 TDs, 40 long; Lane – 15 carries, 44, 1 TD; DK Sturn – 3 carries, 36, 1 TD
Defense: Jay Carter – 25 solo tackles, 14 assists, 9.8 tackles per game, 9 tackles for loss; Perry – 22 solo, 4 assists, 6.5 TPG, 2 TFL, 2 INT; Elijah Antonio – 14 solo, 7 assists, 5.3 TPG, 3 TFL; Chayce Smith – 13 solo, 3 assists, 4 TPG, 3 TFL, 2 sacks; Darius Perkins – 2 sacks; Vic Burley – 2 sacks; Carter – 1 sack; Montrez Dinkins – 1 sack; Nathaniel Sanford – 1 sack
Special Teams: Jackson McCook – 2 punts, 40 long, 2 inside 20; Daniel Barber – 26-of-27 point after tries
Team Totals: 229.8 passing yards per game, 240 rushing yards per game
Lee County Trojans (5-0)
Quarterback: Christopher Martin – 41-of-69, 570, 10 TDs
Receiving: Jevell Fugerson – 19 receptions, 295, 4 TDs; Tyrus Washington – 11 receptions, 147, 3 TDs; Willie Williams – 9 receptions, 109, 2 TDs; Tion Garmon – 3 receptions, 37, 1 TD
Rushing: Ousmane Kromah – 51 carries, 663, 7 TDs; Julius McClellan – 51 carries, 339, 4 TDs; Reginald Williams – 7 carries, 339, 4 TDs; Braxton Honer – 10 carries, 79, 2 TDs; Leon Allen – 6 carries, 46, 1 TD; Debo Roberts – 4 carries, 26, 1 TD
Defense: Wiley Greer – 14 solo, 20 assists, 1 sack; Malcolm Jones – 12 solo, 17 assists, 1 recovered fumble, 1 TFL; Malik Brackens – 8 solo, 15 assists, 1 caused fumble, 3 TFL, 3 pressures, Juwan Bailey – 7 solo, 14 assists, 1 sack, 2 pressures; Jaron Willis – 7 solo, 10 assists, 1 caused fumble, 3 sacks, 2 TFL, 2 pressures; Kason Hooks – 1 interception returned for a touchdown; Omar White – 1 fumble returned for a touchdown
Special Teams: Alex Collins – 23-of-24 PATs; 1-of-2 field goals; Williams – 1 punt returned for touchdown
Team Totals: 289.4 rushing yards per game, 124.2 passing yards per game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.