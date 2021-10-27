Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – No. 2 Mill Creek (8-0) and No. 1 Collins Hill (9-0) Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Mill Creek Hawks (8-0)
Quarterback: Hayden Clark – 103-of-200, 1270 yards, 12 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; Shane Throgmartin – 5-of-5, 80, 1 TD
Receiving: Brendan Jenkins – 16 receptions, 301, 3 TDs; Donovan Journey – 22 receptions, 217, 1 TD; Makhail Wood – 11 receptions, 188, 2 TDs; Trajen Greco – 10 receptions, 136, 2 TDs; Tye Green – 6 receptions, 99, 1 TD; Caleb Downs – 7 receptions, 66, 1 TD; Thurman Harris – 4 receptions, 45, 1 TD
Rushing: D. Journey – 109 carries, 665, 12 TDs; Joseph Robinson – 40 carries, 162, 3 TDs; C. Downs – 15 carries, 79, 3 TDs; Zekai Wimby – 18 carries, 140, 1 TD.
Defense: C. Downs – 39 solo, 15 assists, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 caused turnover, 2 INT, 1 defensive score, 6 pass breakups; Jamal Anderson – 31 solo, 19 assists, 3 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 1 caused turnover, 2 INT; Zach Jollay – 30 solo, 17 assists, 4 TFL, 1 QB hurry, 3 sacks; Josh Anglin – 23 solo, 10 assists, 3 TFL, 11 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 1 recovered fumble; Kevin Mitchell – 30 solo, 13 assists, 5 TFL, 8 QB hurries, 7 sacks; Jayvon Henderson – 4 interceptions, 123, 2 TD
Special Teams: Jacob Ulrich – 28 punts, 1,129, 40.32 avg, 10 inside 20; Trace Butcher – 35-of-37 PATs, 11-of-21 FG, 57 kickoffs; Z. Wimby – three field goal blocks; J. Anderson/J. Anglin – 1 field goal block; C. Downs – 4 kickoff returns, 175, 1 TD; 19 punt returns, 211; Makhail Wood – 6 kickoff reutnrs, 177, 4 punt returns, 25
Team Totals: 168 passing yards per game, 151 rushing yards per game
Collins Hill Eagles (9-0)
Quarterback: Sam Horn – 182-of-260, 2,144, 21 TDs; 5 INT
Receiving: Travis Hunter (injured, stats through six games) – 46 receptions, 691, 5 TDs; Cam Pedro – 40 receptions, 536, 5 TDs; Ethan Davis – 34 receptions, 419, 3 TDs; Cedric Nash – 33 receptions, 218, 3 TDs; Spenser Anderson – 26 receptions, 256, 3 TDs; Richard Ransom, Dion Crawford, Jaylon Harris – 1 TD reception each
Rushing: S. Anderson – 61 carries, 406, 6 TDs; Ryan Stephens – 59 carries, 399, 3 TDs; S. Horn – 30 carries, 211, 2 TDs; J. Harris, T. Hunter, C. Pedro and Coby Rogers – 1 TD run each
Defense: Roberto Bryant – 54 solo, 23 assists, 11 tackles per game, 4 TFL; Jayden Davis – 42 solo, 6 assists, 6 tackles per game; Rich Dorsey – 40 solo, 24 assists, 8 tackles per game, 3 TFL; R. Ransom – 40 solo, 21 assists, 7.6 tackles per game, 9 TFL, 4 sacks; Asani Redwood – 37 solo, 32 assists, 8.6 tackles per game, 24 TFL, 14 sacks; D. Crawford – 35 solo, 21 assists, 7 tackles per game, 12 TFL, 11 sacks; Jaylen George – 7 sacks; Devin Davis-Billie – 5 sacks
Special Teams: Isaac Bonacci – 53 kickoffs, 2,533, 61 long, 7 touchbacks, 28-of-33 PATs; 7-of-8 field goals; S. Horn – 17 punts, 661, 53 long, 6 inside 20; C. Pedro – 3 kickoff returns, 104 yards, 31 long, 4 punt returns, 65
Team Totals: 246 passing yards per game; 128 rushing yards per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.