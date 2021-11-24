Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup between Class 2A No. 1 Rabun County (11-1) as it travels to No. 2 Thomasville (11-1) for the quarterfinals of the GHSA playoffs.
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Rabun County Wildcats (11-1)
Quarterback: Gunner Stockton – 222-of-299, 3,974 yards, 53 touchdowns, 117 carries, 844, 14 TDs
Receiving: Jaden Gibson – 80 receptions, 1,816, 18 TDs; Baxley O’Brien – 41 receptions, 592, 13 TDs; Ethan Clarke – 38 receptions, 635, 8 TDs; Lang Windham – 39, 594, 8 TDs; Tate Ramey – 3 TD receptions; Cory Keller – 2 TD receptions; Turner Grimmett – 1 TD reception
Rushing: L. Windham – 78 carries, 764, 13 TDs; Nicholas Baloga – 33 carries, 172, 1 TD
Defense: Will Turpin – 62 solo, 34 assists, 8.7 tackles per game, 20 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 INT; C. Keller — 56 solo, 40 assists, 8 TPG, 6 TFL; Knox McKinney – 43 solo, 36 assists, 6.6 TPG, 15.5 TFL; Hunter Moore – 36 solo, 18 assists, 4.5 TPG, 5.5 TFL; Chris Thompson – 36 solo, 37 assists, 6.1 TPG, 13 TFL, 7 sacks; Cesar Cruz – 6 sacks; Willie Goodwyn – 5 interceptions; Jarrett Giles – 3 INT; H. Moore – 2 INT
Special Teams: Cesar Armenta – 73 kickoffs, 3,249, 8 touchbacks, 19-of-20 PATs; Gus Hood – 15 kickoffs, 832, 7 touchbacks; 22 punts, 778, 49 long, 8 inside 20, 54-of-55 PATs, 3-of-4 field goals; C. Keller – 7 kickoff returns, 210, 20 punt returns, 300
Team Totals: 339 passing yards per game, 149 rushing yards per game
Thomasville Bulldogs (11-1)
Quarterback: Shannen White – 91-of-155, 1,595, 19 TDs; Parker Beckham – 11-of-22, 63
Receiving: Demorrio Thurman – 22 receptions, 192, 3 TDs; Jay Cody – 18 receptions, 301, 4 TDs; Joseph Williams – 17 receptions, 551, 6 TDs; Cole Shaw – 11 receptions, 3 TDs; Jimmy Bowdry, Jordan Williams, Javon Pittman – 1 TD reception each
Rushing: Malik Harper – 173 carries, 1,051, 19 TDs; Ricky Fulton – 147 carries, 776, 6 TDs; S. White – 65 carries, 297, 5 TDs
Defense: Ty Anderson – 80 solo, 64 assists, 12 TPG, 19 TFL, 12 sacks; Evan Wynn – 59 solo, 29 assists, 7.3 TPG, 3 TFL, 3 INT; Marquis Alexander – 52 solo, 10 assists, 5.2 TPG, 22 TFL, 8 sacks; Tyrun’dai Hayes – 46 solo, 22 assists, 5.7 TPG, 17 TFL, 4 sacks; Joseph Williams – 42 solo, 17 assists, 4.9 TPG, 7 TFL; Jamykal Jones – 35 solo, 11 assists, 3.8 TPG, 14 TFL, 4 sacks; Craig McCray – 29 solo, 14 assists, 13 TFL, 4 sacks; Luther Marable – 4 sacks; Kamarius Bradshaw – 4 sacks; Jimmy Bowdry – 5 INT
Special Teams: Daniel Belvin – 42-of-46 PATs, 63 kickoffs, 3 touchbacks; Joseph Williams – 38 punts, 1,339, 9 inside 20; D. Thurmon – 8 kickoff returns, 207, 60 long; Ricky Fulton – 6 kickoff returns, 100, 27 long; Jeray Randall Jr. – 5 kickoff returns, 35, 8 punt returns, 83
Team Totals: 194 rushing yards per game, 138 passing yards per game.
