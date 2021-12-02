Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup between Class 7A Walton (9-3) as it travels to Milton (12-1) for a semifinal playoff matchup. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Walton Raiders (9-3)
Quarterback: Zak Rozsman – 62-of-96, 1,125 yards, 10 touchdowns; Jeremy Hecklinski – 78-of-130, 1,471, 13 TDs
Receiving: Nate Lyons – 27 receptions, 540, 4 TDs; Rawson McNeill – 25 receptions, 537, 2 TDs; Mustafa Hefner – 25 receptions, 450, 5 TDs; Hunter Teal – 22 receptions, 261, 2 TDs; Sutton Smith – 14 receptions, 363, 3 TDs; Marcus Allen – 12 receptions, 343, 6 TDs
Rushing: S. Smith – 140 carries, 748, 15 TDs; Austin Williams – 78 carries, 370, 2 TDs; Braylen Stokes – 76 carries, 425, 4 TDs; Rozsman – 59 carries, 169, 5 TDs; Hecklinski – 30 carries, 221, 2 TDs; Angelo Brown Jr. – 26 carries, 117, 5 TDs; Bobby Johnson – 8 carries, 19, 1 TD
Defense: Ashton Woods – 66 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 8.5 tackles per game, 5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions; Pierce Hundley – 61 solo, 31 assists, 8.4 TPG, 3 TFL; M. Allen – 44 solo, 15 assists, 4.9 TPG, 2 INT; A. Brown Jr – 39 solo, 27 assists, 7.3 TPG, 2 TFL; Wendell Gregory – 32 solo, 16 assist, 4.8 TPG, 6 TFL; Cade Thompson – 29 solo, 11 assists, 3.6 TPG, 4 TFL; Will Jordan – 27 solo, 3 assists, 2 INT; Lota Ugokwe – 21 solo, 12 assists, 2.8 TPG, 8 TFL, 7 sacks; Devraj Rastogi, Ryan Anderson – 3 sacks; M. Hefner – 2 INT
Special Teams: Lucien Michelin – 47-of-51 PATs, 8-of-9 FGs, 68 kickoffs; Hecklinski – 25 punts, 778, 48 long, 3 inside 20; M. Hefner – 14 kickoff returns, 268, 41 long, 2 punt returns, 21; S. Smith – 10 kickoff returns, 227, 6 punt returns, 110,
Team Totals: 281 passing yards per game, 177 rushing yards per game
Milton Eagles (12-1)
Quarterback: Devin Farrell – 140-of-215, 1,983, 24 TDs; Dylan Warren – 9-of-11, 88, 1 TD; Jordan McDonald – 2-of-3, 31, 2 TDs
Receiving: Debron Gatling – 36 receptions, 649, 11 TDs; Jack Nickel – 32 receptions, 353, 7 TDs; Adam Freas – 31 receptions, 352, 1 TD; Brooks Bortle – 13 receptions, 295, 3 TDs; J. McDonald – 13 receptions, 123, 1 TD; Wyatt Nave, Elliott Meyer – 1 TD each
Rushing: J. McDonald – 154, 1,382, 22 TDs; D. Farrell – 111 carries, 875, 10 TDs; Scott Moskowitz – 70 carries, 481, 6 TDs; Adam Freas – 10 carries, 96, 3 TDs; Bryce Thornton, Cam Cainion, Jacob Meador, B. Bortle, Lebbus Overton – 1 TD each
Defense: B. Thornton – 46 solo, 36 assists, 6.3 TPG, 3 TFL, 4 INT (170 yards), 2 INT ret for TD, 1 fumble recovery, 2 caused fumbles; AJ Crawford – 31 solo, 35 assists, 5.1 TPG, 25.5 TFL, 12 sacks; Owen Pauley – 28 solo, 43 assist, 5.9 TPG, 4.5 TFL, 3 INT; Caleb Moran – 27 solo, 58 assists, 6.5 TPG, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT; C. Cainion – 26 solo, 14 assists, 3.1 TPG, 1 TFL, 1 INT; Rob Billings – 24 solo, 38 assists, 5.2 TPG, 6 INT, 1 fumble recovery; Zyere Horton – 24 solo, 41 assists, 5 TPG, 4 TFL, 1 INT; L. Overton – 20 solo, 20 assists, 4 TPG, 11.5 TFL, 7 sacks; Gilles Tchio – 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 INT ret for TD; Wyatt Smalley – 3 sacks; Brayden Holmes – 2 INT
Special Teams: Felipe Mota – 75 kickoffs, 3,947, 59 long, 35 touchbacks, 62-of-65 PATs, 4-of-5 FG; C. Cainion – 10 kickoff returns, 221, 39 long; B. Thornton – 9 kickoff returns, 129, 52 long; B. Bortle – 5 kickoff returns, 86, 52 long
Team Totals: 249 rushing yards per game, 162 passing yards per game.
