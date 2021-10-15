Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – Class 7A No. 6 Walton (4-1) vs. Class 7A No. 3 North Cobb (5-1). Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Walton Raiders (4-1)
Quarterback: Zak Rozsman – 22-of-33, 523 yards, 5 TDs; Jeremy Hecklinski – 18-of-32, 350, 3 TD
Receiving: Mustafa Hefner – 10 receptions, 269, 2 TDs; Sutton Smith – 6 receptions, 203, 2 TDs; Rawson MacNeill – 6 receptions, 181; Allen Marcus – 2 receptions, 25, 2 TDs; Nate Lyons – 8 receptions, 174, 1 TD; Hunter Teal – 5 receptions, 27, 1 TD
Rushing: S. Smith – 50 carries, 345, 5 TDs; Braylen Stokes – 32 carries, 236, 4 TDs; Rozsman – 36 carries, 123, 4 TDs; AJ Brown – 9 carries, 22, 2 TDs; Austin Williams – 21 carries, 101, 1 TD
Defense: Pierce Hundley – 38 solo, 15 assists, 53 total; Marcus Allen – 25 solo, 10 assists, 35 total; A. Brown – 14 solo, 12 assists, 26 total, 1 sack; Ashton Woods – 18 solo, 7 assists, 25 total; Lota Ugokwe – 11 solo, 9 assists, 20 total, 3 sacks; Andrew Hoffman – 3 tackles, 2 sacks; Jalen Bethley, Quinn Bannon, M. Hefner, Will Jordan – 1 interception each
Special Teams: Ben Stoddard – 14 punts, 472, 33.8 avg, 52 long; J. Hecklinski – 1 punt, 29
Team Totals: 138 passing yards per game, 121 rushing yards per game
North Cobb Warriors (5-1)
Quarterback: Malachi Singleton – 93-of-129, 1,374, 15 TDs; TJ Smith – 1-of-2, 29, 1 TD
Receiving: DeNylon Morrisette – 26 receptions, 477, 6 TDs; Reggie Givhan – 31 receptions, 388, 4 TDs; Samuel Mbake – 13 receptions, 253, 2 TDs; Ben Hall – 9 receptions, 93, 2 TDs; Marcus Groves-Killebrew – 2 receptions, 80, 1 TD
Rushing: M. Singleton – 89 carries, 450, 12 TDs; B. Hall – 61 carries, 326, 4 TDs; Jordan Allen – 12 carries, 128, 1 TD
Defense: Josh Joseph – 44 solo, 8 assists, 11 tackles for loss; Grayson Hodges – 42 solo, 12 assists, 3 TFL; Jeremiah Jones – 36 solo, 5 assists, 5 TFL; Kam Owens – 21 solo, 9 assists, 6 TFL; Caleb Jenkins – 19 solo, 3 assists, 2 TFL, 1 INT; Groves-Killebrew – 22 solo, 2 assists, 2 TFL, 2 sacks; Jordan Lonas – 21 solo, 4 assists, 1 TFL, 2 sacks
Special Teams: TJ Smith – 14 punts, 464, 33.1 avg., 46 long; Braden Fisher – 1 punt, 32 yards
Team Totals: 240 passing yards per game; 164 rushing yards per game.
