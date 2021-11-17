Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup between Class 5A No. 4 Warner Robins (10-1) as it travels to top-ranked Cartersville (10-0) for the second round of the GHSA playoffs.
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Warner Robins Demons (10-1)
Quarterback: Christon Lane – 126-of-194, 2,136 yards, 27 touchdowns; Isaiah Canion – 14-of-19, 168, 3 TDs; Jeff Davis – 8-of-14, 139, 1 TD
Receiving: Daveon Walker – 49 receptions, 1,035, 12 TDs; Deuce Petty – 27 receptions, 565, 9 TDS; DK Sturn – 20 receptions, 242, 2 TDs; Cam Flowers – 12 receptions, 182, 2 TDs; Malcolm Brown, Jakobi Johnson, Antwon Jackson, Demetrius Austin, Jay Carter, Montrez Dinkins – 1 TD reception each.
Rushing: M. Brown – 199 carries, 1,332, 17 TDs; JaFrederick Perry – 69 carries, 647, 12 TDs; C. Lane – 24 carries, 3 TDs; I. Canion, Elijah Antonio, William Gunnings III, Chaz Sturn, Cian Lewis, Titorio Smith, D. Sturn, C. Flowers – 1 rushing touchdown each
Defense: J. Carter – 62 solo tackles, 21 assists, 7.5 tackles per game, 19 tackles for loss, 6 sacks; J. Perry – 62 solo, 7 assists, 6.3 TPG, 6 TFL, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries; Chayce Smith – 41 solo, 8 assists, 4.5 TPG, 11 TFL, 4 sacks; E. Antonio – 30 solo, 11 assists, 3.7 TPG, 4 TFL; Vic Burley – 29 solo, 5 assists, 3.1 TPF, 8 TFL, 3 sacks; D. Petty – 28 solo, 2.9 TPG, 1 TFL; Ronjaden Adair – 27 solo, 7 assists, 3.4 TPG, 4 TFL; M. Dinkins – 26 solo, 10 assists, 3.3 TPG, 5 TFL; A. Jackson – 25 solo, 2.5 TPG, 3 TFL, 3 interceptions; Antwon Nelson – 22 solo, 3.2 TPG, 3 TFL; Chaz Sturn – 21 solo, 3 assists, 2.2 TPF, 2 TFL; Darius Perkins – 3 sacks; Marquiz Gray – 2 interceptions
Special Teams: Jackson McCook – 2 punts, 80, 40 avg, 2 inside 20, 3-of-4 PATs; Daniel Barber – 66-of-71 PATs; 3-of-3 field goals
Team Totals: 249 rushing yards per game; 222 passing yards per game
Cartersville Hurricanes (10-0)
Quarterback: Jake Parker – 86-of-154, 1,149, 16 TDs; Paul Gamble – 15-of-26, 183, 1 TD
Receiving: Jacob Ray – 12 receptions, 315, 5 TDs; Brynen Wilkins – 16 receptions, 211, 3 TDs; Collin Fletcher – 20 receptions, 208, 2 TDs; Kendrick Price – 8 receptions, 145, 2 TDs; Amari White – 7 receptions, 80, 2 TDs; Jaylen Scott, Phillip Schiltz, Nasir Grandberry – 1 TD reception each
Rushing: A. White – 95 carries, 894, 10 TDs; Malachi Jefferies – 86 carries, 592, 12 TDs; Khristian Lando – 31 carries, 199, 3 TDs; P. Gamble – 28 carries, 239, 3 TDs; Dorian Randle – 25 carries, 85, 2 TDs; Keylan McCarty – 1 carry, 34, 1 TD
Defense: Jake Brasfield – 41 solo, 18 assist, 5.9 TPG, 2.5 TFL, 1 interception RET for TD; Tate Smith – 40 solo, 15 assists, 5.5 TPG, 4 sacks, 1 interception; Myles Forristal – 36 solo, 19 assists, 5.5 TPG, 2 TFL, 2 sacks; J. Ray – 33 solo, 16 assists, 4.9 TPG, 1 TFL; Kace Adams – 33 solo, 18 assists, 5.7 TPG; 4 TFL, 3 interceptions, 2 INT RET for TD; Richard Houston – 25 solo, 9 assists, 3.4 TPG, 1 TFL; Ben Robinson – 19 solo, 2.4 TPG, 7 TFL, 2 sacks; N. Grandberry – 13 solo, 10 assists, 2.6 TPG, 6 TFL
Special Teams: Jesus Gutierrez – 28 kickoffs, 1,448, 61 long, 1 touchback, 13-of-14 PATs; 3-of-7 FGs; P. Schiltz – 14 punts, 555, 69 long, 7 inside 20; R. Houston – 4 kickoff returns; 75, 26 long; Morocco Wilkey Jr – 3 kickoff returns, 59, 40 long; Collin Fletcher – 3 punt returns, 55, 26 long
Team Totals: 212 rushing yards per game; 133 passing yards per game
