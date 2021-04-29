Kentucky vs Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a disappointing 2020 season, Falcons fans have looked forward to the 2021 NFL Draft as an opportunity to fill needs at key positions.

Finishing with a 4-12 record and seeing the firing of head coach Dan Quinn, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to rebuild quickly to put their team back on a winning track. The team sought to do just that, using their fourth pick to select Kyle Pitts, a tight end out of Florida.

Questions lingered all throughout the offseason as far as who the Falcons would pick, with needs at multiple positions. Tight end has been an area the Falcons needed to improve to keep their high octane offense moving. 

As the NFL Draft continues into Friday and Saturday, stay with CBS46 for more updates on the Falcons' selections.

