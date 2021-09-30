The Price is Right will celebrate its 50th season tonight with a primetime special on CBS46 at 9 p.m.
The current version of the Emmy Award-winning show, which is the longest-running game show in television history, premiered on Sept. 4, 1972 with legendary host Bob Barker.
“First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right," said Barker. “The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride! Once again, congratulations to The Price is Right on 50 historic years!! Here’s to 50 more!!”
After Barker retired, Drew Carey was named host in July 2007.
“Hosting The Price Is Right has been a dream job for me,” said Carey. “And I can’t even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It’s been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that’s what The Price Is Right is for me. I love it.”
When The Price is Right debuted in 1972, gas was $0.36 a gallon and the Academy Award for Best Picture went to The French Connection.
Since then...
- 108 pricing games have been played.
- $300,000,000 in cash and prices have been given away.
- 8,400 cars have been given away.
- The Big Wheel has been spun more than 63,000 times.
- 68,000 contestants have been told to "come on down!"
More than 2,000,000 audience members have walked through the Bob Barker Studio at Television City in Los Angeles to see a taping in person, including myself several times!
While in Los Angeles in 2019, I had an opportunity to talk with Carey and announcer George Gray about the process of making the show. Both interviews are provided below.
The first pricing game played on the show was "Any Number." It offered a Chevrolet Vega worth $2,746, which became the first car ever given away on the show.
Tonight's primetime special will commemorate the show's historic milestone and will feature a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker.
Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes.
In addition to tonight's primetime special, you can also watch The Price is Right weekdays at 11 a.m. on CBS46.
More on The Price is Right
- The Price Is Right originally was only a half-hour long. The show didn’t expand to an hour in length until 1975. The Showcase Showdown (with the big wheel) was not a part of the show until its expansion to an hour.
- The Price Is Right has taped over 9,300 episodes prior to the start of its 50th season.
- On two occasions, a 99-year-old has been called to come on down – the oldest age of any contestant. All contestants must be at least 18 years old -- numerous contestants are tied for that record, having come on down on the day of their 18th birthday.
- The biggest winner in the daytime version of The Price Is Right won a total of $262,743 in cash and prizes. The biggest winner in the prime time version of the show won a total of $1,153,908 in cash and prizes.
- The most expensive car ever won on The Price Is Right was an Audi R8 worth $157,300
- There have been 108 pricing games played over the history of the show, 79 of which are still in the active rotation today.
