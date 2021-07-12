ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — After closing its doors earlier this year, the iconic Varsity restaurant is coming back to Athens and make its way to Bethlehem.
The Varsity announced Monday the opening of its two new locations in Georgia.
The new Athens restaurant will be on Parkway Boulevard. The Bethlehem location will be at the Gateway at University Parkway.
The Varsity took to social media to share its gratitude for its customers, saying the new restaurants will break ground soon.
Stay with CBS46 for the update on when these locations open.
