Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of an active shooting incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.
There are no reports of other patients, the aency added.
Police said on Twitter they are on scene at the incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.
Austin police, fire and EMS all responded for three people suffering gunshot wounds, a tweet from the agency said.
The scene is still active and people are being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.
CNN has reached out to Austin police and fire for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.