'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin launches cat-themed crypto coin

"Tiger King" star Carole Baskin is "purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip" after launching her own cryptocurrency.
Baskin's new digital currency, called $CAT, allows fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, FL., starting at five dollars.
Baskin tweeted about the new currency, and also posted a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website.
"I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up," read the statement.
It continued: "Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment," she added, "but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats."
Big Cat Rescue says it will also launch non-fungible tokens in two weeks, and "future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats."
Baskin and her sanctuary were chronicled in the "Netflix" documentary "Tiger King."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.