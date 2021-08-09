The 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic is just one month away from kicking off the 2021 GHSA football season. This year’s 11-game lineup will feature some of the top-rated prospects in the nation and the level of talent is especially loaded at the quarterback and receiver positions. Here is a breakdown of the top 10 QB/WR duos starring in this year’s Classic.
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter and Sam Horn
Travis Hunter and Sam Horn return for their senior seasons at Collins Hill as the top quarterback-wide receiver duo in the nation. Five-star Florida State commit corner and wide receiver Travis Hunter is currently a top three player in the country, while Sam Horn is the second ranked quarterback in Georgia and seventh ranked QB in the nation. Hunter absolutely dominated last season, leading the state in receptions and receiving yards and coming in second in receiving touchdowns to Rabun County’s Adriel Clark (28). Hunter recorded 50 more catches than the next highest receiver in the state, hauling in 137 catches for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games. The rising senior is also the nation’s top corner, picking off eight passes in 2020. Sam Horn is a four-star Missouri commit whose stats also jump off the page like Hunter. Horn threw for the second most yards in the state, with an insane 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2020. Horn and Hunter will be the scariest duo in the state and will attempt to win Collins Hill its first state championship after making it to the state finals last season.
Cherokee: AJ Swann and Adarrius Harshaw
AJ Swann and Adarrius Harshaw return after going 8-3 overall and taking a third consecutive trip to the state playoffs. Swann, the four-star pro-style quarterback Maryland commit, won Region 5-7A Co-Offensive player of the year in 2020. Harshaw is a lightning fast wideout who ran a 10.78 in a 100m race and broke the school and county record with a 24.3 in the long jump. The two managed to connect consistently last season, as Harshaw hauled in a team-high 53 receptions with 872 yards and seven touchdowns. Both helped Cherokee break Cartersville’s 62-game regular season win streak in 2020, marking the first regular season loss for Cartersville since 2014.
North Cobb: Malachi Singleton and De’Nylon Morrissette
Malachi Singleton and North Cobb will have a different look at wide receiver in the upcoming season with De’Nylon Morrissette and Samuel Mbake transferring in. Singleton won Region 3-7A Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and is looking to repeat as a junior. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,691 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Rising senior and Georgia commit De’Nylon Morrissette will be attending North Cobb in 2021, his fourth high school in four years. The Gwinnett Sports All-County second-team selection led Brookwood in receiving in his one year with the Broncos. North Cobb is looking to piggyback off of their first region championship since 2013 last season, bringing in a number of key transfers on the offensive side.
Lowndes: Jacurri Brown and Chase Belcher
Jacurri Brown and Chase Belcher come back for their senior season after leading Lowndes to its 24th playoff appearance in the last 26 seasons. Brown is a dual-threat Miami commit, who has shown off his arm and legs for the Vikings since he was a freshman. The No. 3 ranked quarterback in Georgia had 1,537 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the air last season and was just as effective on the ground. Brown picked up 1,101 yards on 189 carries and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 91.8 rushing yards per game. Chase Belcher is an uncommitted wide receiver who had a productive 2020 season despite playing with a plethora of senior receivers, recording 18 catches for 496 yards and six touchdowns. Belcher hasn’t had the opportunity to be the number one option for Lowndes yet in his high school career, but should fare well under coach Jamey DuBose.
Buford: Ashton Daniels and Isaiah Bond
Buford is coming off of their second straight state championship win and has won the state title 12 times in the past 20 years. The Wolves will be led by Ashton Daniels and Isaiah Bond on the offensive side again in 2021, who were both key factors on last year’s championship run. Ashton Daniels propelled Buford in the 2019 and 2020 championship games, capitalizing on game-tying drives in the final minute of both games, connecting with Isaiah Bond on a 16-yard touchdown with 46 seconds remaining this past season. Daniels, who just committed to Stanford, was named MVP of the game. His top target is four-star Florida commit Isaiah Bond. Bond won the Georgia 6A 100-meter and 200-meter championships as a junior and was named Boys Runner of the Year. The 6’0 175-pound Bond is known for his explosiveness and blazing speed.
West Forsyth: Keegan Stover and Oscar Delp (tight end)
West Forsyth is coming off their first region championship since 2012 in coach Dave Svehla’s first season with the program. Keegan Stover is a rising junior quarterback who transferred from Dawson County before the start of last season and got his first varsity experience with West Forsyth. As a sophomore, Stover showed plenty of promise, throwing for 1,444 yards with 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions, pushing the Wolverines to the state playoff quarterfinals. His top target is highly touted tight end Oscar Delp, who is currently the No. 2 ranked tight end in the 2022 class. The 6’4 220-pound Delp is known for his elite route running and breakaway speed and has received 33 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Florida. In nine games, Delp hauled in 43 catches for 730 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.
Brookwood: Dylan Lonergan and Stone Bonner (tight end)
Dylan Lonergan and Stone Bonner are the names to know in the passing game for Brookwood. Lonergan is the No. 1 quarterback in the state and No. 4 in the 2023 class. The rising junior was leading the state in passing before he got injured against Newton in the seventh game of last season. Lonergan is also an excellent baseball player and has received offers to play both baseball and football from Penn State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, LSU, and Tennessee. Lonergan will have a different looking receiving corps, losing their top four wide receivers from last year, two transfers and two graduates. The top returning target for the Broncos is rising senior tight end Stone Bonner. Bonner is a big target, standing at 6’4 220 pounds. The tight end caught four touchdowns last year and will undoubtedly see an increased workload in the new season.
Hoover (Alabama): Bennett Meredith and RJ Hamilton
Hoover finished last season as the 3rd best team in Alabama according to MaxPreps, losing in the Semi-Finals with a 11-2 record. Bennett Meredith and RJ Hamilton are looking to lead the Buccaneers to another top tier season. Quarterback Bennett Meredith is coming into his first season at Hoover, transferring from Spain Park High School in Alabama for his senior season. Meredith, a 6’3 190 pound three-star QB, threw for the second most yards in Alabama in 2020, racking up 3,106 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Meredith will have the pleasure of throwing to rising junior receiver RJ Hamilton. Hamilton received first-team All State honors as a sophomore, the only offensive sophomore to do so. RJ is a star in two sports, already committed to Vanderbilt for baseball. Hamilton is only 5’10 170 pounds, but has a huge presence every time he steps on the field.
Walton: Zak Rozsman and Rawson Macneill
Walton is looking to get further than the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2011 with help from the combination of Zak Rozsman and Rawson Macneill. Quarterback Zak Rozsman was Appalachian State’s first 2022 commit and has gotten varsity playing time since he was a freshman. In three seasons, the rising senior has played in 32 games, starting in 25, throwing for 4,233 yards with a 57.7% completion percentage. Rozman received All-Region second team and honorable mention honors the past two years for the Raiders and will try to repeat in the new season. Macneill is a 6’5 190 pound wide receiver and got over 100 snaps as a sophomore and junior. With Stone McKnight graduating, the uncommitted Macneill is stepping into the top receiving role for the first time in his high school career.
Westlake: RJ Johnson and TJ Booker
Westlake became region champions for the 7th consecutive time last season, their second with coach Bobby May. RJ Johnson is a big reason for Westlake’s success this prior season, winning Region 4-6A Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the MaxPreps 2020 Sophomore All American First Team. Johnson threw for 3,197 yards, the third most in the state, 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions with a 70.9% completion percentage. The rising junior only has three Division 1 offers currently, but will certainly be receiving more in the next two seasons. The Lions are losing their top five receivers from last season, opening up the number one spot for rising senior TJ Booker. Booker didn’t have an enormous impact in 2020, but will make plenty of plays next season.
2021 Corky Kell Classic Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 18 at West Forsyth
5:30 p.m.: Cherokee vs. Mays
8:30 p.m.: West Forsyth vs. Carver-Atlanta
Thursday, Aug. 19 at Dacula
5:30 p.m.: Westlake vs. Archer
8:30 p.m.: Dacula vs. Tucker
Friday, Aug. 20 at Gainesville
5:30 p.m.: Gainesville vs. Johns Creek
Friday, Aug. 20 at North Cobb
8:30 p.m.: North Cobb vs. Buford
Saturday, Aug. 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
9:00 a.m.: McEachern vs. Kell
11:45 a.m.: Parkview vs. Mill Creek
2:45 p.m.: Lowndes vs. Walton
5:45 p.m.: North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (AL.)
8:45 p.m.: Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
