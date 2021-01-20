Tori Cooper comes to CBS46 from 23ABC in Bakersfield, California where she was a multimedia journalist and weekend morning anchor.
Prior to Bakersfield, Tori was a multimedia journalist for ABC in Kennewick, Washington where she also spent time as a part time weeknight fill-in anchor.
Before reporting Tori played soccer at the University of Georgia for their Division 1 Women’s Soccer team. She eventually transferred to The University of Colorado Boulder, where she also played for their soccer team and later graduated with a degree in Communications and Journalism.
Tori said she's excited to be back in Atlanta and looks forward to telling the stories of the people in Georgia.
