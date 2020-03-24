ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tornado watch is now in effect for northwest Georgia until 1 a.m. This is where the highest risk of severe storms will be.
The tornado watch does not include metro Atlanta.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for far north Georgia.
These thunderstorms are wringing out some tremendously heavy rain from the clouds above. Excessive rainfall (flash flood risk) is fairly high in north Georgia today. If you come to a flooded road, turn around - don't drown! #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bbQYJ7mAZk— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) March 24, 2020
The strong storms will move in after 10 p.m. tonight and will last until about 2-3 a.m.
The good news is this storm system departs by early Wednesday, and we have great weather in the forecast from midday Wednesday into the weekend. It will get warmer with highs in the low 80's on Friday.
