Futurecast

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tornado watch is now in effect for northwest Georgia until 1 a.m. This is where the highest risk of severe storms will be. 

Tornado watch until 1 a.m.

The tornado watch does not include metro Atlanta. 

A flash flood watch is also in effect for far north Georgia. 

Flash Flood Watch

The strong storms will move in after 10 p.m. tonight and will last until about 2-3 a.m. 

The good news is this storm system departs by early Wednesday, and we have great weather in the forecast from midday Wednesday into the weekend. It will get warmer with highs in the low 80's on Friday. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.