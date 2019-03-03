ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Tornadoes and sever storms pummeled the southern region on Sunday, leaving thousands of Georgia Power customers in the dark.
Nearly 13,000 customers were experiencing power outages by 8 p.m. Those hardest hit were Columbus where 10,072 were without power, and 2,722 in Macon.
To check the status of power outages, click here.
