GDOT cam from the scene
GDOT cam from the scene

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crash forced the closure of the exit ramp from southbound I-75 onto I-285 in Cobb County but it has since been cleared.

The closure is also affected traffic on the southbound lanes of I-75. The crash involved a tractor-trailer but not many other details are known.

It's unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The roadway fully reopened around 7 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.