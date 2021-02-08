Location of crash
A deadly crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County but nearly all of the lanes have reopened.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and shut down the roadway for almost six hours. Commuters were left stranded in their vehicles as crews worked to clear the scene.

CBS46's Rodney Harris reports the crash was fatal but no other details are known at this time.

Another crash has traffic snarled along I-285 in DeKalb County, this one at SR 8 (Lawrenceville Highway). Three of four lanes remain blocked and it's not expected to clear until 7 a.m. GDOT says that crash involves three vehicles.

