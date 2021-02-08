A deadly crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County but nearly all of the lanes have reopened.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and shut down the roadway for almost six hours. Commuters were left stranded in their vehicles as crews worked to clear the scene.
CBS46's Rodney Harris reports the crash was fatal but no other details are known at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes blocked on I-285 east at Moreland in DeKalb Co. after deadly crash. Live updates on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/cwo7JALf63— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) February 8, 2021
Another crash has traffic snarled along I-285 in DeKalb County, this one at SR 8 (Lawrenceville Highway). Three of four lanes remain blocked and it's not expected to clear until 7 a.m. GDOT says that crash involves three vehicles.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.