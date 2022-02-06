ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — A fatal crash had all of GA 400 southbound closed Sunday morning at Holcomb Bridge Road/SR 140.
The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. According to the Roswell Police Department, a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with another vehicle just south of the river on GA 400 southbound. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver has serious injuries.
Roswell PD and Sandy Springs PD responded.
The road reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m.
