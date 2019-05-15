Trason Bragg

Trason is a dynamic and engaging reporter with a diverse background. He's studied multiple disciplines before he arrived in Atlanta.
His time as a Division 1 football player at UCLA taught him hard work and dedication in achieving his goals. His time as an actor in Los Angeles allowed him to become comfortable on camera.
While others were talking about the US/Mexico border, Trason decided to see it for himself and report the truth of the situation at the border. He reported at ground zero of the most active border area, the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas, for two years.
During his time on the border Trason witnessed and reported on the separation of families, the border wall, cartel violence in Mexico, record breaking drug busts, and human smuggling, among other stories gripping the nation.
Trason is devoted to becoming a better reporter each day he enters the newsroom.
