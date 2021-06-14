There is more early-season action in the tropics. Tropical Depression Two formed off the East Coast on Monday. Another storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Tropical Depression Two
A disturbance off the East Coast has developed into Tropical Depression Two. It may briefly become Tropical Storm Bill, and is no threat to the United States.
Gulf of Mexico tropical cyclone likely
A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will slowly get better organized in the midweek. While it's unlikely to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days, there is a 70% chance it will become a tropical storm in the next five days.
Gulf coast states
This disturbance will eventually move north and bring tropical moisture -- and rain -- to the Gulf Coast states as early as the start of the weekend.
Early forecast models show the coasts of Texas and Louisiana seeing a potential increase in rain next weekend, but it's too early to know a specific path for the disturbance. If it gets caught in the jet stream, it may bring rain to north Georgia late in the weekend or early next week.
2021 hurricane season
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast.
We've seen one named storm so far, Ana, which developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May.
The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
