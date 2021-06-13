Tropical development is possible in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this upcoming week.
Slow development
Disorganized showers and storms will continue in the southwest Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming week. Our latest forecast models continue to show that these storms may slowly develop into a tropical depression by Friday.
Where will it go?
This disturbance will eventually move north and bring tropical moisture -- and rain -- to the Gulf Coast states next weekend.
Early forecast models show the coasts of Texas and Louisiana seeing a potential increase in rain next weekend, but it's too early to know a specific path for the disturbance.
2021 hurricane season
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast.
We've seen one named storm so far, Ana, which developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May.
The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
