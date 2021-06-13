Tropical development is possible in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this upcoming week.

(Atlanta's weather forecast)

Slow development

Disorganized showers and storms will continue in the southwest Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming week. Our latest forecast models continue to show that these storms may slowly develop into a tropical depression by Friday.

Tropical development possible

Where will it go?

This disturbance will eventually move north and bring tropical moisture -- and rain -- to the Gulf Coast states next weekend.

Early forecast models show the coasts of Texas and Louisiana seeing a potential increase in rain next weekend, but it's too early to know a specific path for the disturbance.

2021 hurricane season

An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast. 

We've seen one named storm so far, Ana, which developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May.

The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.

2021 Hurricane Season
2021 Storm names
Tropical storm formation in the Atlantic basin

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.