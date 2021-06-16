A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the central Gulf Coast and north Georgia.
Development likely by Friday
We have been watching a disorganized area of showers and storms in the southern Gulf of Mexico since last week. This activity is expected to become better organized and develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Friday.
Gulf coast states
This disturbance (regardless of whether it's a tropical depression or storm) will eventually move north and bring tropical moisture -- and rain -- to the Gulf Coast states as early as Friday.
Rain is expected along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and possibly the Florida panhandle through the weekend.
Metro Atlanta
Moisture from this tropical disturbance will combine with a cold front to bring rain back to north Georgia and metro Atlanta from Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
2021 hurricane season
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast.
We've seen two named storms so far: Ana developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May and Bill developed and quickly weakened in the western Atlantic Ocean this week.
The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
