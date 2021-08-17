Tropical Storm Fred rips through north Georgia

MADISON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The unfortunate aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred tore through parts of North Georgia early Tuesday morning.
“It was fast, less than a minute did all this damage," said Jason Ring. "I was in the upstairs in the house and by the time I got down in the basement it was that quick."
Near highway 98 in Madison County, residents saw even more destruction of the storm. The severe weather left tin shed scattered throughout homeowners Billy and Wanda Loggins front yard. "It’s just another day. You have to deal with something else. Tomorrow there will be something else," said Billy Loggins.
The storm blew through faster than the speed limit, toppling a gazebo and a camper in the area.
"Well, it’s pretty bad, but luckily it wasn’t solid damage. It seemed to hit in spots and bounce around," said Jennifer McClellan.
"It must have just dropped down right here, and everything is in a circular pattern. What came off of the back is now in the front and to me I’ve seen downburst before and it just blows things out, but everything here has a circular pattern. It had to be a little twister," said Joe Pellegrino. Whatever it was, it spared life but created a medd that will take days to clean up.
"This beats all I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen anything like it," Billy Loggins said.
