MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Missouri trucker is dead after his 18-wheeler ran off the roadway and overturned in Monroe County.
Officers were dispatched around 4:54 a.m. Saturday after reports of an accident on I-75 northbound near High Falls Road.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered an overturned semi truck that appeared to have left the the road and went off an embankment and into a ditch, hitting several trees and a fence line.
This was a single vehicle accident, police say. The driver, Derriun F. Taylor, 49, succumbed to his injuries. Taylor was from Perryville, Missouri.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
