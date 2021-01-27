Two westbound lanes of I-285 remain closed in DeKalb County after a truck fire early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the I-675 interchange. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.
GDOT says the roadway is expected to fully reopen around 8 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.