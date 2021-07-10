DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Firefighters responded to a truck fire, which impacted traffic for several hours on Saturday.
According to Douglas County Facebook page, the fire happened around 3:45 a.m. at Interstate 20 Westbound at Highway 5, and no injuries were reported.
Check out pictures CBS46 News has obtained. Officials tell us as of 7:00 a.m., two lanes of I-20 WB at Highway 5 are open, including the ramp from Highway 5 to I-20.
Authorities are asking drivers in the area to use caution.
