The Braves partnered with Northside Hospital and Cobb and Douglas Public Health to offer 5,000 free COVID-19 vaccines at Truist Park.
“It's just a small sacrifice for the greater good of our society,” said vaccine patient Kyle Chapmin.
People lined up and rolled up their sleeves to get their Pfizer vaccine Saturday morning.
“It’s not going to hurt.. it’s a little prick.. it’s nothing,” Chapmin explained.
Saturday's masked event comes as both Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium get ready to welcome fans back at full capacity.
“It’s going to be great, it’s a long time coming - our fans are ready our staff is ready, our volunteers are ready… May 7 will be a great day for us,” said Director of guest service at Atlanta Braves Chandler Faccento.
This would be their first full capacity braves game since October 2019.
“I am so excited I cannot wait I think the braves are awesome in this field is beautiful, “said a vaccinated patient.
Although many are ready to return to normal.
Others are approaching with caution.
“A lot of people are suffering so just make sure you follow the directions and give it some time before you go all out because that’s what I’m going to do,”said Jerry Morgan.
The second dose will be given Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you are not able to make that day, you can be scheduled for another day at another location.
