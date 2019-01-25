Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) A man and woman accused of stealing vehicles from rental car companies are in custody after both were arrested on Tuesday.
Akhria Cooper, 24, and Derrick L. Taylor-Canty, 26, were arrested after allegedly stealing at least two vehicles from rental car companies in Tennessee and Kentucky.
They're also accused of stealing two other vehicles. In all, four vehicles were recovered.
Police were alerted to the stolen vehicles after Cooper was pulled over for speeding. The officer who pulled Cooper over saw that the license plate was stolen and the VIN number fraudulent.
It was later discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from a Thrifty Rental Car location in Tennessee.
Cooper was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail. She later called her boyfriend to pick her up and police suspected Taylor-Canty could be
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.