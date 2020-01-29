DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—Two juveniles are recovering after crashing a stolen vehicle into a concrete wall.
The wreck happened Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Embry Circle.
According to a statement from DeKalb County police, two DeKalb County police officers were standing near their patrol vehicles investigating several car break-ins on Embry Circle.
Moments later, two juveniles inside of a small sedan drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed towards the officers.
The officers were able to move out of the way and the sedan struck the officer’s patrol car, a DeKalb County police spokesperson reported.
The two juveniles then drove onto David Drive and struck a concrete wall.
Both of the juveniles were taken to an area hospital in unknown conditions.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Both of the juveniles are facing several charges.
