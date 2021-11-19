GWINNETT, Co. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett School Board Chair, Everton Blair, opened the meeting with a reminder.
“We ask everyone to remember... visitors required to wear masks. If you refuse to wear masks properly you will be required to leave the building.”
The first minutes of the meeting were calm inside, but there was action in the hall outside.
Armed school security police arrested Snellville's Karen Pirkle, wearing a dark hoodie and a t-shirt saying UnMask the Children.
Pirkle was thrown out of last month's meeting because she refused to follow the mask rule. And warned to stay off school property.
When she showed up last night, they cuffed her, and charged her with criminal trespass.
YG Nyghtstorm, a witness to the arrests, believes politics is getting in the way of the school system.
When one woman shoved past the metal detectors, those armed security forces caught her, searched her handbag and found scissors.
The School Board said the police officer was scratched by those scissors before handcuffing 50-year-old Brenda Stewart of Suwanee, and charging her with obstruction of a police officer.
The women were held handcuffed in a room in the building, then taken to jail, where Pirkle made a $1,400 bond.
Talking with people involved in the unhappiness, included words like Marxist and Socialist and Black Lives Matter.
Nyghtstorm is a candidate for the republican nomination for congress in the seat currently held by Carolyn Bordeaux.
