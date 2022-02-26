HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Haralson County law enforcement is seeking the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft Saturday afternoon.
Between 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the two suspects seen below committed a theft at the Haralson County Recreation Department in Buchanan.
The suspect vehicle is a reddish colored SUV.
If you have any information, please call 770-646-2011 or email haralsonsheriff@haralsoncountyga.gov.
Anonymous tips can be submitted here.
