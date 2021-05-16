CLARKE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- University of Georgia announces changes to their COVID-19 protocol for students, staff, and members of their community.
The University is dropping the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to war a face mask.
Beginning Monday, the campus will discontinue their “DawgCheck” symptom screener for COVID checking, but the university is encouraging anyone feeling sick to stay home.
For more information about the changes and what to expect in Fall 2021 click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.