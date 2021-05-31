HALL County, Ga. (CBS46)—Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Shoal Creek on Lake Lanier after leaving an inflatable raft trying to retrieve an oar, said investigators.
On Saturday at 9:20 p.m. the Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens along with multiple county fire units assisted in the response.
The search continued until 11:20 p.m. but was suspended until Sunday morning, where they have now resumed their search.
Search and rescue efforts continued Monday morning.
This is a developing situation stay with CBS46 News for updates.
