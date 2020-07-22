SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A gas main break forced the closure of a busy Fulton County roadway but it has since reopened.
According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, Abernathy Road was closed between Aria Boulevard and Glenridge Drive due to a gas main break.
There are several business and apartment complexes in the area but it's not immediately known if any were affected.
The repairs were completed and the roadway reopened around 10 a.m.
***UPDATE*** The roadway has reopened https://t.co/mnKBvcI8kg— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) July 22, 2020
