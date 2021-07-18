UPDATE: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took to their Twitter page to share the good news early Sunday morning.
Gas line has been repaired and Hwy 140 is back open 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) July 18, 2021
UPDATE: A gas leak shuts down a road for two days, impacting drivers in the Eastern part of Cherokee County, but crews are making progress.
Update on Hwy 140 closure. 140 remains closed. The gas company currently estimates the repairs to the gas line to be completed around 10pm tonight. Then repairs to the roadway will begin. pic.twitter.com/bn4prvD1mb— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) July 17, 2021
CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) —A large gas main break in Cherokee County Friday afternoon will continue to need repairs on Saturday and will take several hours, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Twitter page.
The gas main break occurred in the Eastern part of Cherokee near Hickory Flat Highway (HWY 140) between Arnold Mill Road and Grimes Road.
Officials are advising drivers in the area to use Mountain Road and Arnold Mill Road as alternate routes.
Latest update on Hwy 140 closure: Utility crews now expect to be repairing the gas line all day Sat. and possibly into Sunday. 140 will remain closed during that time. Motorists will have to continue to use Arnold Mill Rd, to Grimes Rd. or Mountain Rd. as alternate routes.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) July 17, 2021
