UPDATE: The male suspect who was barricaded in his Lilburn home for several hours has been taken into custody without incident, said police.
Sergeant Colin Flynn with Gwinnett County Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Medina Dr. around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday about an investigation regarding an attempted arson at a house on that street.
According to police, officers attempted to arrest the man, but he barricaded himself inside his residence, and that is when the SWAT team was called. The suspect was eventually apprehended before noon.
“I cannot reveal the relationship was between the victim and the suspect. All I can say is the suspect is a male, he has been placed under arrest. Investigators have begun the process of speaking with him,” said Flynn.
Flynn added no houses have been burned to the ground and no injuries are reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County Police have called in their SWAT team and are actively negotiating to get a male to come out of a Lilburn house on Saturday morning, according to police.
A spokesperson with Gwinnett County Police tells us officials are serving warrants for arson near Chartley and Medina Drive Southwest in Gwinnett County.
A neighbor in the area Melissa Brady shares with CBS46 News what she sees from her door.
We have a photographer en route. Details are limited. When new information is released this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.