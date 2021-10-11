UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on Sylvan Road as 44-year-old Francis Boahene.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating two deadly shootings within hours of each other in the Southeast and the Southwest Atlanta area on Saturday.
The first shooting call came in around 8:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sylvan Road. Police say an officer found a man shot to death on the scene.
According to police, the second call received was around 10:03 p.m. on the 3200 block of Sherbrooke Way. Investigators tell us there was a triple shooting, where law enforcement found one male dead on the scene and two others with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Homicide investigators are working to understand the circumstances.
These stories will be updated when new information is released.
