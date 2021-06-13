UPDATE:
A police spokesperson with DeKalb County confirmed with CBS46 News officers found a black man in his early 40s on the scene, who died from their gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
The identity of the man is not being released at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.
Previous Story:
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- CBS46 News crew reports seeing a shot-up black BMW and evidence markers on the ground, where detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.
Our team has been on the ground near the area of the 3700 block of North Decatur Road since early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the Foxtrot Center near Text Ultra Lounge, a hookah bar, it is unknown if the lounge had any association with the shooting.
CBS46 Barmel Lyons reports there were at least 50 shell casings on the ground and a medical examiner was on the scene earlier.
Lyons spoke with female witnesses who say they were leaving the lounge when the gunfire broke out, prompting them to hide under cars.
Two women who went to the Ultra Lounge last night in the Fox Trot center said the shooting happened after the lounges let out around 3AM.The left their car and ran seeking cover under cars from the bullets.The two women are now back on scene waiting to get their vehicle. @cbs46— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 13, 2021
According to the ladies they later returned to the area to pick up their cars but were unable due to the investigation.
While on the ground our crew saw a Range Rover get towed and are working to find the connection.
We have reached out to law enforcement but no word of details as of now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.