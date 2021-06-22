ATLANTA (CBS46)—CBS46 News has learned more about the Lenox mall shooting, which occurred on June 13, critically injuring a security guard protecting the Apple Store.
Police identified the victim as God Juhn Ellis Green, 43.
Authorities share in their incident report the suspects are two 15-year-old black teens, one girl, and one boy.
Police say the teens confessed attempting to take Green’s keys to open the door of the Apple Store, shooting Green, and throwing a rock at the Apple Store.
Green was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The teens are facing a slew of charges which includes:
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Tampering with Evidence
- Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 years
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
CBS46 News obtained new details about the suspects fleeing from the shooting scene.
Police found out the teens removed some of their clothing, which was found at the Westin Hotel across the street from the mall.
Authorities tell us a k-9 assisted in the search, and officers were able to apprehend the juveniles who were hiding, sitting on a bench in the mailroom of the hotel.
