UPDATE (CBS46)-- Sheriff deputies confirm with CBS46 News the 14-year-old boy died following the Sunday morning shooting.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office is working to understand the circumstances surrounding a shooting involving teens at a large party in the Woodstock area.
According to authorities, deputies responded to the scene on Victoria Road around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators tell us they saw cars fleeing from the area and people running away from the home. During the investigation, they learned multiple shots were fired.
A sheriff spokesperson says deputies secured the home and found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his torso in an SUV. The boy went to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Stemming from the same incident, at some point, a 19-year-old boy showed up at a Cherokee County hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and elbow. He has since been released.
Officials say they are still processing the crime scene, and they interviewed several witnesses but did not get much information.
The agency says there are no suspects at this time, and investigators are asking witnesses to call the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.
