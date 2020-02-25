CBS46 is proud to present our new app experience across all iPhones and Android devices. The new app has just been released through both the Android and iOS App stores and is ready to be updated on your devices.
You don't have to download a new app; simply update the current CBS46 News app and you will see the new app the next time you open it. (If you have automatic updates setup, the app will update on its own when your updates are installed)
The new app will have all of the top news, weather, and programming content you expect from CBS46.
Please update your apps to continue receiving the latest alerts from CBS46 News and the CBS46 Pinpoint Weather Team.
(Note: The old CBS46 app and CBS46 weather app will function for a short time, but will not receive further updates and alerts)
