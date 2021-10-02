UPDATE: Police tell us they received further information during a follow-up investigation at the hospital and have learned the Saturday morning incident was not a shooting.
The hospital staff confirmed her wounds were inconsistent with a gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed, there was a fight involving debris, and the victim got a laceration.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating why a woman was shot twice at a Citgo gas station and are looking for who did it.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The shooting happened on Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta.
Police tell us the victim was shot in the back and chest, but it appears she will be ok.
Investigators say the victim is a black woman in her 30s.
We have learned there is surveillance video of the suspect. Currently, we don't if there was a connection between the victim and the suspect.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
