ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday it will award approximately $1.5 million to fund pilot projects aimed to control feral swine in Georgia.
The pilot projects are part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program, which is a joint effort between the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and human and animal health.
“Feral swine cause significant damage to crops and grazing lands, while also impacting the health of our natural resources,” NRCS state conservationist Terrance O. Rudolph said. “By collaborating with our partners nationally and here in Georgia, our hope is to control this invasive species – improving operations for farmers while also protecting our natural resources for the future.”
Georgia's pilot projects will run from one to three years and consist of three components: feral swine control, restoration efforts supported by NRCS and assistance to producers for feral swine control provided through partnership agreements with non-federal partners.
Georgia is one of 10 states to receive the NRCS funding award.
Other states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas, for a total of more than $16.7 million in funding from the NRCS this year.
Additional information on NRCS’ feral swine control work can be found here.
