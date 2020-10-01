Dr. Val Almonord is running for the Third Congressional Seat in 2020 after winning the Democratic primary.
He earned an AA from LaGuardia Community College, a BA from Hunter College and served in the U.S. Army. He has served as the Vice Chair of the Muscogee County Democratic Committee, Chair of the Outreach Committee of Muscogee County, and the Muscogee County delegate to the Democratic Party of Georgia
Campaign: https://almonordforcongress.com/about/
Key Issues:
Justice
- Support hate crime legislation to increase criminal penalties for acts of violence or intimidation committed because of a victim’s race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, gender, or a disability
- Support funding and staffing of ethics regulating agencies with protection for whistle blowers from retribution
- Oppose any restrictions that disenfranchise voters and support an open, verifiable voting system that encourages all voters to participate in our great democracy
Healthcare
- Safeguard affordable care for Georgia’s elderly population
- Support ACA with lower premiums, expand Medicaid, and expand Medicare coverage
- Help alleviate the stigma of mental illness by making counseling services available and part of the healthcare system
- Encourage the use of state and federal funding to help supply dependable healthcare to the poorest areas and to rural areas
- Allocate funds to help protect women’s health issues
